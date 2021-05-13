Trending designs to inspire you
Selected views of an application I designed, that is to serve as a search engine for medical facilities with the possibility of arranging a visit and holding it remotely. The UI was designed based on native iOS solutions to be deployed in a short time. Data and mock information have been changed for privacy purposes.