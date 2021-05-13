Bartek Kasprzyk

Medical Facilities

Bartek Kasprzyk
Bartek Kasprzyk
  • Save
Medical Facilities ux mobile app mobile flat ui minimal design app
Download color palette

Selected views of an application I designed, that is to serve as a search engine for medical facilities with the possibility of arranging a visit and holding it remotely. The UI was designed based on native iOS solutions to be deployed in a short time. Data and mock information have been changed for privacy purposes.

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2021
Bartek Kasprzyk
Bartek Kasprzyk
Full-time UI designer. Let's execute your ideas.

More by Bartek Kasprzyk

View profile
    • Like