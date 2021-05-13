Adam Jedrzejewski

prize jar icons

Adam Jedrzejewski
Adam Jedrzejewski
  • Save
prize jar icons productdesign vector product design branding ui illustration design icons uidesign iconset
Download color palette

I created this character to support the brand. My main goal was to use it as “an emotion device” to signal important events like “waiting”, “win”, “surprise” and others.

I also created a font with all his emotions. It was useful for marketing, presentations, etc. I sent this font to everyone involved.

Adam Jedrzejewski
Adam Jedrzejewski

More by Adam Jedrzejewski

View profile
    • Like