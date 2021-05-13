prize jar icons

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I created this character to support the brand. My main goal was to use it as “an emotion device” to signal important events like “waiting”, “win”, “surprise” and others.
I also created a font with all his emotions. It was useful for marketing, presentations, etc. I sent this font to everyone involved.