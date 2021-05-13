Cat and mouse

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This was a fun illustration made to match the lyrics of hit Bollywood song Genda Phool.
This is personal work I did for fun.
Check out my other works on my Instagram account -
https://www.instagram.com/anahita_bharucha/?hl=en