Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ihor

Clash of Clans Landing

Ihor
Ihor
  • Save
Clash of Clans Landing games game website website design firstshot
Download color palette

My first shot for Dribbble. Started with this design theme due to my passion to videogames. Inspired by Fred Nerby https://www.behance.net/gallery/65561423/Clash-Royale

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2021
Ihor
Ihor

More by Ihor

View profile
    • Like