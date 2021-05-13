Daniel Mikolajčák

Techpark

Italy, 2018

The two following images were commissioned by stifter + bachmann architecture bureau.

The first visualization exposes situation of tech complex opening its playful courtyard toward city fabric. The second image depicts the building’s outer metal skin, perforated with generous window opening; producing an impression of an illuminated tech lighthouse surrounded by city mist.

Architects' proposal was awarded the second price in Europe-wide architecture competition.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/108702325/Techpark

