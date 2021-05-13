Identity and branding memphis monster with abstract shapes and patterns.

This monster wants you !

---------------------------------

TO SEE THE WHOLE PROJECT :

https://www.behance.net/gallery/119211959/Makre-Abstract-Geometric-Shape-Memphis

---------------------------------

YOU CAN BUY THIS T-SHIRT !

https://everpress.com/memphis-stoned-monster

AND STICKERS !

https://www.redbubble.com/fr/people/hokustudio/

---------------------------------

Hey guys 👋

❤️ Press L to like

✒️ Write your comment to give your feedback.