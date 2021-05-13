Good for Sale
Makre - Abstract Geometric Shape Memphis

Makre - Abstract Geometric Shape Memphis 80s vintage retro tee shirt abstract shape shapes memphis style memphis design memphis identity branding color pattern mascot abstract design abstract art geometric geometry identity branding
T-SHIRT - MEMPHIS STONED MONSTER

Good for sale
T-SHIRT - MEMPHIS STONED MONSTER

Identity and branding memphis monster with abstract shapes and patterns.
This monster wants you !

TO SEE THE WHOLE PROJECT :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119211959/Makre-Abstract-Geometric-Shape-Memphis

YOU CAN BUY THIS T-SHIRT !
https://everpress.com/memphis-stoned-monster

AND STICKERS !
https://www.redbubble.com/fr/people/hokustudio/

