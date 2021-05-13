ABC - UX/UI design for Multi-brand online store

Trending designs to inspire you
Large product cards for convenience and smooth animation for enjoyment. All product categories and popular goods were located on the home page, and a white, black, grey color scheme was chosen as the best product background. Terracotta red was picked to focus attention on the best deals and sales. Special offers fell out of their item cards making the website intuitive and engaging. Everything you need in one place. Easy to use — fun to buy
