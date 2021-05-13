Quoreboard - Dashboard Concept

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi! 👋
We'd like to introduce you to our first shot! 🔥🎉
Qoreboard is a US-based company providing a tool that helps companies boost their employee performance.
What the Client needed was to:
→ reduce churn by making the product UI more intuitive,
→ increase new features adoption by easing the user paths,
→ build retention by improving the dashboard according to users’
feedback.
Working closely with the Qoreboard team, we’ve started with extensive UX research and as a result, we’ve identified user persona profiles and optimization opportunities in the UX of the app. Next, we’ve created and verified wireframes and hi-fi prototypes so that our front-end development team could easily build the product and run quality assurance tests during every sprint. The Client is planning to continue working with our team in the future.
