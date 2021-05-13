Qoreboard - Dashboard Concept

Hi! 👋

We'd like to introduce you to our first shot! 🔥🎉

Qoreboard is a US-based company providing a tool that helps companies boost their employee performance.

What the Client needed was to:

→ reduce churn by making the product UI more intuitive,

→ increase new features adoption by easing the user paths,

→ build retention by improving the dashboard according to users’ feedback.

Working closely with the Qoreboard team, we’ve started with extensive UX research and as a result, we’ve identified user persona profiles and optimization opportunities in the UX of the app. Next, we’ve created and verified wireframes and hi-fi prototypes so that our front-end development team could easily build the product and run quality assurance tests during every sprint. The Client is planning to continue working with our team in the future.

Press "L" to show us some love! 👍

Hit "Follow" for more content! ❤️

You can find a full case study here

Want to see more projects? Visit our dribbble profile or neoteric.eu and remember to follow us!