My Personal Brand - SS Design & Branding

Hi! My name is Soraia Soares, I'm a Brand Designer, and this is my new Brand Identity.

My goal was to create a visual that would connect perfectly with me and I'm client. For that I did my full positioning and my branding so I could understand better who am I, my essence, and my brand purpose.

My brand personality is Simple, Authentic, Connected, Trustworthy and Fun.

My purpose is to help entrepreneurs to evolve and be unique. My slogan is "Quebre o Ciclo! Seja Único e Autêntico", translating means "Brake the Cycle! Be Unique and Authentic", because most people are in this vicious cycle of copying and imitating other people who have already achieve success. But copying is not a solutions for their brands if they want to become an authority and reference in their market place.

My symbol, the "SS" is one of my strongest elements in my Brand Identity, because when I duplicate it, it becomes a chain representing my commitment and connection with my clients. Between them you will see a little star, that represents my perfectionist side and my attention for small details.