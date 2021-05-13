Jervy Website deisgn

Hi,

This is my recent website designs for Jervy.ca

https://www.jervy.ca/

A handcrafted pet furniture company based out of Canada.

The motto of the brand is 'Crafting a piece of art for home & your pets using natural materials while empowering artisans around the world.

Based on Jervy's great brand concept we made a clean, minimal earthy concept-based website design. it contains lightness, earth tone, harmony and simplicity.

Since its new product for the market, the website has to be simple and user-friendly.

Based on the market research we gave emphasis more on the commercial aspect of the website more than aesthetics. So we kept our design simple & minimal.

Please find my design process here.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/119304337/Website-Designs-Jervyca