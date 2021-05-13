Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
RENJITH KARIPURAM

Jervy Website deisgn

RENJITH KARIPURAM
RENJITH KARIPURAM
  • Save
Jervy Website deisgn india canada barking cute love pet love animals dog cat pet ui design aap design web developer digital art design ux ui uiux webdesign
Download color palette

Hi,
This is my recent website designs for Jervy.ca
https://www.jervy.ca/
A handcrafted pet furniture company based out of Canada.
The motto of the brand is 'Crafting a piece of art for home & your pets using natural materials while empowering artisans around the world.

Based on Jervy's great brand concept we made a clean, minimal earthy concept-based website design. it contains lightness, earth tone, harmony and simplicity.
Since its new product for the market, the website has to be simple and user-friendly.
Based on the market research we gave emphasis more on the commercial aspect of the website more than aesthetics. So we kept our design simple & minimal.

Please find my design process here.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119304337/Website-Designs-Jervyca

RENJITH KARIPURAM
RENJITH KARIPURAM

More by RENJITH KARIPURAM

View profile
    • Like