Jervy Website deisgn

Hi,
This is my recent website designs for Jervy.ca
https://www.jervy.ca/
A handcrafted pet furniture company based out of Canada.
The motto of the brand is 'Crafting a piece of art for home & your pets using natural materials while empowering artisans around the world.
Based on Jervy's great brand concept we made a clean, minimal earthy concept-based website design. it contains lightness, earth tone, harmony and simplicity.
Since its new product for the market, the website has to be simple and user-friendly.
Based on the market research we gave emphasis more on the commercial aspect of the website more than aesthetics. So we kept our design simple & minimal.
Please find my design process here.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119304337/Website-Designs-Jervyca