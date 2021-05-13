XSplit - the unveiling of the new brand logo.

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
XSplit has been traditionally focused on gaming, primarily on a tool for people to live streamtheir gameplay.
Now XSplit is shifting towards offering products that help people or businesses create, communicate and share with each other.
Feel free to contact me here: constantin.design.cc@gmail.com
You can follow me here 👇
→ Instagram | Behance | Facebook | LinkedIn