Nagaraj Sk

Sign up form

Nagaraj Sk
Nagaraj Sk
  • Save
Sign up form mobile app ux ui design dailyui
Download color palette

Signup page created for Daily UI challenge. Hope I will make it better by following daily challenges. Please provide your feedback and suggestions which helps me to learn/correct. Illustration used from Figma plugin "storyset by Freepik".

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2021
Nagaraj Sk
Nagaraj Sk

More by Nagaraj Sk

View profile
    • Like