Catholic Crematorium

Vienna, 2016

In collaboration with architect Jose Miguel Lopéz

The black and white series of computer visualization help viewers closely experience the metaphysical dimension of this architectural concept. What images lack in colour is made up in haptic quality of carefully handcrafted concrete materials. Intriguing light and shadow play furthermore accentuate the spiritual qualities of the architectural project.

