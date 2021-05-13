Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Catholic Crematorium

Catholic Crematorium
Catholic Crematorium religious architecture archviz cgi visualization architectural
Catholic Crematorium religious architecture archviz cgi visualization architectural
Vienna, 2016

In collaboration with architect Jose Miguel Lopéz

The black and white series of computer visualization help viewers closely experience the metaphysical dimension of this architectural concept. What images lack in colour is made up in haptic quality of carefully handcrafted concrete materials. Intriguing light and shadow play furthermore accentuate the spiritual qualities of the architectural project.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/44033801/Catholic-Crematorium

Posted on May 13, 2021
