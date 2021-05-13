Trending designs to inspire you
Vienna, 2016
In collaboration with architect Jose Miguel Lopéz
The black and white series of computer visualization help viewers closely experience the metaphysical dimension of this architectural concept. What images lack in colour is made up in haptic quality of carefully handcrafted concrete materials. Intriguing light and shadow play furthermore accentuate the spiritual qualities of the architectural project.
https://www.behance.net/gallery/44033801/Catholic-Crematorium