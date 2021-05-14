Logofy - Online logo builder site

Create a Logo you love in seconds with Logofy. The Logofy interface is easy to use and creates hundreds of logos for you to choose from. It is free to use. Create stunning logos with no experience.

Top feature of Logofy

— Get Logos Instantly

— Pick from hundreds of logos

— High-res files

— Customized for your business

— Print-ready designs

— Create your own brand

Do you like my work? Drop your business inquiry to heybarua@gmail.com

Also Find me on

Behance | Instagram | Twitter