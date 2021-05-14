Sourabh Barua

Logofy - Online logo builder site

Logofy - Online logo builder site software ux ui editor dashboard product design brand application app print design home page web design website web saas icon builder typography design logo
Create a Logo you love in seconds with Logofy. The Logofy interface is easy to use and creates hundreds of logos for you to choose from. It is free to use. Create stunning logos with no experience.

Top feature of Logofy
— Get Logos Instantly
— Pick from hundreds of logos
— High-res files
— Customized for your business
— Print-ready designs
— Create your own brand

