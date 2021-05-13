logo ceo | Logo Designer

Chameleon Diamond logo design and brand style grid

Chameleon Diamond logo design and brand style grid icon illustration logo design logo business animals animal creative logo logo branding branding identity brand identity brand brand style branding chameleon diamond diamonds diamond chameleons chameleon logo chameleon
Chameleon Diamond logo design and brand style grid.

This Logo For SALE !!

Features & Specifications :
1. Full Editable & Scalable Logo with 100% Vector format
2. Available in .Ai Formats (CS & CC) and .eps illustrator 10
3. JPEG, PNG, PDF, PSD with HIGH RESOLUTION
4. RGB (digital) & CMYK (Printable) Colors Formats
5. Icon/Favicon READY!
6. Black & White Logo Version READY!

More info please Contact me :
E-mail: motalibahmedsanbigd@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +8801772305787
Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/FCzkZ3QD9jfa

WE ARE AVAILABLE FOR CUSTOM PROJECT
JUST HIT ME UP!

Thank you! 🙂

Attribute:-
Professional | Minimal | Modern | Minimalist | Unique | Premium | Clean | abstract | Corporate | Business | Line Art | Flat | Text | Creative | Branding | Versatile | Luxury | Clean

