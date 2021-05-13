Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Dribbblers, 👊
this is the last shot from Squire flagship app. It's dedicated to appointment details.
What's your opinion on it?
🖤And don't forget to show me some love with "L" key. Thanks!
----
👨🏻💻 Make sure you also follow our @getsquire dribbble profile for more cool shots!