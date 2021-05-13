Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maciej Kownacki

Playstation UI - game selection

Maciej Kownacki
Maciej Kownacki
  • Save
Playstation UI - game selection tv uiux ui ps5
Download color palette

Another shot in the series of Playstation UI
---------------------------------------------
Feel free to hit me for design inquiries at
m.kownackis@gmail.com or dribbble messages

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2021
Maciej Kownacki
Maciej Kownacki

More by Maciej Kownacki

View profile
    • Like