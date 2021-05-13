Education E-Learning Platform

Hi everyone, Technology is changing school study habits. The times of hitting the books and systematically repeating content are from when the digital era was yet emerging. Part of the reason for this change of habits corresponds to learning platforms. Today I am glad to share with you my design concept of education platform dashboard. Intely is a free and easy tool helping educators efficiently manage and assess progress, while enhancing connections with learners from school, from home, or on the go. You can use Intely in your school or university to streamline assignments, boost collaboration, and foster communication.