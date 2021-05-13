Soldiers Connect - UI (1/2)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A while ago I had the great chance to work on a wonderful project that helps veterans integrate back into society by being part of a community, get PTSD support, create daily routines, stay active and watch over each other.
Although this app is dedicated to soldiers, I didn’t want the colour palette to be related to the army camouflage, as I wanted to help users get out a bit from the army patterns and slowly start fresh. I wanted the colours to express trust, order, loyalty, peace, control, calm using the color blue; love, care, possibilities, respect with pink; power, ambition, independence with purple and equilibrium, positivity, clarity, safety using green.