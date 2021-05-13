Dooit | Logo design and Branding

Trending designs to inspire you
Dooit is a little vegan place in Romania, the friend of mine working on their website, and asked me to help with design advice. While UX research we discuss their existing branding, and current logo, let me say needs immediate changes)) So, taking the basic idea the new logo have fresh look, while reminds the origin. Thank you for your time! Please leave a like, and check out my other shots.