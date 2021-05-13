Misha Sosnin

Dooit | Logo design and Branding

Dooit | Logo design and Branding green vegan logo restaurant veganism vegan illustrator typography uiux graphic design design branding design brand identity brand design brand branding logos logo design logodesign logotype logo
Dooit is a little vegan place in Romania, the friend of mine working on their website, and asked me to help with design advice. While UX research we discuss their existing branding, and current logo, let me say needs immediate changes)) So, taking the basic idea the new logo have fresh look, while reminds the origin. Thank you for your time! Please leave a like, and check out my other shots.

