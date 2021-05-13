Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Skin Essentials

Skin Essentials vector art direction logo illustration
Hi my name is Mai

This is my project for Sigla Essentials. A Two different product with a whole illustrated art.

I am for hire just Dm or email me at alinsodmarj@gmail.com

Posted on May 13, 2021
