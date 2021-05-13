Kate_guteneva

Service Design Approach | Ring Industries

I hasten to share with you a piece of big project! It is a service design approach to creating interactions between people in a large enterprise. We have solved the problem of accounting, security and access system, hiring employees and the happiness of the company's guests. More information can be found at the link https://www.behance.net/gallery/119350323/Service-Design-Approach-Product-Concept

