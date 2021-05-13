DPS Desain

House Logotype

DPS Desain
DPS Desain
  • Save
House Logotype minimal logogram hexa logo modern logo logodesign creative logo branding logotypes logomark logotype design home logo logotype house logo
Download color palette

Hello People,
107 / 5000
Hasil terjemahan
As a result of my exploration, I created a logotype design for "HOUSE" by inserting the roof and windows into the word house. . What do you think?
---
If you want to create amazing work,
please contact : dpsdesain@gmail.com

DPS Desain
DPS Desain

More by DPS Desain

View profile
    • Like