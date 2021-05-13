Mushroom Logo Design

Logo design concept B for Spore Collective.

Spore Collective is a Brisbane based start-up growing premium quality, sustainable gourmet mushrooms, free from additives and chemicals.

Their primary goal in the early stages of the business is to sell to the food and beverage industry, as well as stalls at local produce markets. However, as the business grows there is potential to further harness ‘the power of the mushroom’ by creating a wide range of eco friendly goods, such as therapeutic and medical products, sustainable packaging and meat substitutes.

Our goal is to create a brand identity that is versatile, allowing for seamless expansion of the product range in the future. We also want to ensure our brand is modern and youthful, appealing to the ever expanding pool of environmental and health conscious consumers

This second concept is a bit more fun with hand drawn qualities, and takes inspiration from spotted fairytale mushrooms. The symbol is a reflection of a mushroom with the top half above ground, and the bottom made up by the mycelium. The outline of the mushrooms, and dots throughout the symbol and wordmark, represent spores emanating away from the fungus. Bright shades of orange are used as they are warm, earthy and associated with appetite.