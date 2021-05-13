Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sobuj Hasan

Rooster logo design

Sobuj Hasan
Sobuj Hasan
  • Save
Rooster logo design cartoon abstract gradients creative unique 3d flat minimalist modern logo brand logo brand identity branding graphic design illustration animal colorfull gradient cock logo hen logo rooster logo
Download color palette

🖌️Logo & Brand Identity Designer
👉 Available for New projects.
💌 Email: sobujhasan226@gmail.com
💬 WhatsApp: +8801716304410
💬 Let's Chat Skype

Follow Me On
|| BEHANCE || INSTAGRAM || FIVERR

Sobuj Hasan
Sobuj Hasan

More by Sobuj Hasan

View profile
    • Like