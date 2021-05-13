Seeb

Corona postage stamp Mind control 03/13

Seeb
Seeb
  • Save
Corona postage stamp Mind control 03/13 stamp design mind control coronavirus corona covid19 covid poster design poster art poster stamp illustraion linework lineart illustrations illustration art design less is more illustrator creative illustration
Download color palette

Corona postage stamp serie ~ Mind Control 03/13

Mind control

We control what you see and what you do.
Let the algorithm do it's thing.

Decided to put my corona thought into little graphics.
Hope you like it. See the full project at https://thevisualthinker.nl/index.php/portfolio/postzegel/

Seeb
Seeb

More by Seeb

View profile
    • Like