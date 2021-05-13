Challenge DAY#1

Trending designs to inspire you
Hello DRIBBLE!
I am Viktoriia Strelets and I decided to set up 100 days challenge for me! iT MEANS that throughout 100 days I am going to create breathtaking designs starting with logotypes and ending with abstract posters. I do want to develop my skills in Illustrator and create something important that inspires and motivates other people to make their lives better!
Hope you like it! Leave your feedback.
I look forward to seeing you likes and comments below ❤️👇🏻