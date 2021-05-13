Fortnight

Make Up Bible App

Fortnight
Fortnight
Hire Us
  • Save
Make Up Bible App mobile design uiux beauty make up pink figma uidesign app design ui app
Download color palette

We're delighted to share a few screens from an app we're designing and developing, that will provide the ultimate online make up & skincare learning guide.

Let us know what you think!

Hire Us | Instagram | Twitter

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2021
Fortnight
Fortnight
Purposefully-small experimental studio of makers & creators
Hire Us

More by Fortnight

View profile
    • Like