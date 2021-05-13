Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sadegh

GreenHall - Plants App Concept

Sadegh
Sadegh
GreenHall - Plants App Concept
Hello Dribbblers!
I want to share with you a concept for a Plants app.
Thanks for watching! Hope you guys like it!
Have any feedback? feel free to share, your feedback will be highly appreciated ;)

Posted on May 13, 2021
Sadegh
Sadegh

