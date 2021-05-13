John Poh

Logo Design for Entertainment Burrito

Logo Design for Entertainment Burrito cartoon graphic design vector logo design branding design branding logo
Designed this fun logo some years ago. The client wanted different forms of entertainment wrapped in a burrito to visually represent their name.
Posted on May 13, 2021
