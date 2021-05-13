Al Hasan Toru

Soapy International

Al Hasan Toru
Al Hasan Toru
  • Save
Soapy International orange graphic design logo design logo illustrator
Download color palette

Soapy is a company that produces affordable marathon running fan merch.
They pride theirselves in their knowledge of the sport. Their target audience is single men.
They want to convey a sense of victory, while at the same time being calm.

Here they want Lettermark logo. So, I implement a victory attraction to the logo by winning the race. and used round font for Soapiness.

-----------------------------------------------------------

Like the logo? or what would you like?
Give me Feedback for further works.
Thanks.

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2021
Al Hasan Toru
Al Hasan Toru

More by Al Hasan Toru

View profile
    • Like