Soapy International

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Soapy is a company that produces affordable marathon running fan merch.
They pride theirselves in their knowledge of the sport. Their target audience is single men.
They want to convey a sense of victory, while at the same time being calm.
Here they want Lettermark logo. So, I implement a victory attraction to the logo by winning the race. and used round font for Soapiness.
-----------------------------------------------------------
Like the logo? or what would you like?
Give me Feedback for further works.
Thanks.