Soapy International

Soapy is a company that produces affordable marathon running fan merch.

They pride theirselves in their knowledge of the sport. Their target audience is single men.

They want to convey a sense of victory, while at the same time being calm.

Here they want Lettermark logo. So, I implement a victory attraction to the logo by winning the race. and used round font for Soapiness.

-----------------------------------------------------------

Like the logo? or what would you like?

Give me Feedback for further works.

Thanks.