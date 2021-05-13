Beauty products online Shopping app UI

Hello Everyone :)

Today I would like to share this Beauty Product Shop App, I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.

About Product: Everything you need to nourish your skin, inside and out, can be found in nature.

Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

For inquiries :

Shoot a mail at - vickysingh15.vk@gmail.com

🎯 Skype : vickysingh15.vk

Thanks a lot....... :)