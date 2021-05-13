Vikram Singh

Beauty products online Shopping app UI

Vikram Singh
Vikram Singh
  • Save
Beauty products online Shopping app UI design app ux ui uxui ux design uxdesign ux dailyui uiux ui ux graphic design user interface app design mobile ui uidesign top design design trends ui design design ui
Download color palette

Hello Everyone :)

Today I would like to share this Beauty Product Shop App, I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.

About Product: Everything you need to nourish your skin, inside and out, can be found in nature.

Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

For inquiries :
Shoot a mail at - vickysingh15.vk@gmail.com
🎯 Skype : vickysingh15.vk
Thanks a lot....... :)

Vikram Singh
Vikram Singh

More by Vikram Singh

View profile
    • Like