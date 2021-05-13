Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
An attempt of glass style, incorporating elements of life into the icon, drawing a mango in the style of fruit, and adding the inherent color of an object to the texture of the glass.