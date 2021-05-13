Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Carlos Botomane

Peace on that cross

Peace on that cross colors vector design logo letter logo lettermark lettering illustraion
I think that belief is something that should not be hidden for fear of reprisals or even loss of followers, because before any belief comes free will and love for others and this results in peace.

for us Christians, the cross is one of the symbols of peace.

Based on Col 1:20

Posted on May 13, 2021
