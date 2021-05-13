When I thought about collaborating with my friend to do something pleasing for both eyes and mind, nothing more could fascinate us than the biggest canvas on earth with all the shades of colours ever known to human- Jungle. This is the result of both of us exploring new areas and experimenting on it so that it could help us improve in the upcoming projects. Hope the little effort from our part will be received with a smile by anyone who comes across it. Animation credit - Sanooj KS

Check out the Project - BEHANCE