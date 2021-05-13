Yurii Babyn

Broker website DX-TER

Yurii Babyn
Yurii Babyn
  • Save
Broker website DX-TER investor trading english usa finance logo interface gold website homepage ui ux design money
Download color palette

New shot from the project for broker company

Image of the header of the metals page. Also, check the new logo on a notebook.

Ready web site: https://dx-ter.com/

Thanks for watching. Feel free to comment and like)

Yurii Babyn
Yurii Babyn

More by Yurii Babyn

View profile
    • Like