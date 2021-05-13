Juice cans design

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Plora sr - organic juice can designs!
Plora sr is a juice brand, that is looking to get their brand onto to the market.
Goal for this project was to make a branding that shows professionalism and that the brand is serious.
Goal was achieved by making a logo that represents the industry (leaf element). Plora sr with the pattern that is modern,catchy and that stands out from the competition.