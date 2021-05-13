Identity_Adnan

Juice cans design

Juice cans design design package design packaging logo pear juice pear cans juice cans juice
Plora sr - organic juice can designs!

Plora sr is a juice brand, that is looking to get their brand onto to the market.

Goal for this project was to make a branding that shows professionalism and that the brand is serious.

Goal was achieved by making a logo that represents the industry (leaf element). Plora sr with the pattern that is modern,catchy and that stands out from the competition.

Posted on May 13, 2021
