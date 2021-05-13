Daniel Mikolajčák

TT Campus HQ

Daniel Mikolajčák
Daniel Mikolajčák
Hire Me
  • Save
TT Campus HQ competition cgi archviz visualization architectural
TT Campus HQ competition cgi archviz visualization architectural
TT Campus HQ competition cgi archviz visualization architectural
TT Campus HQ competition cgi archviz visualization architectural
Download color palette
  1. TT Campus A5 4k dribbble.jpg
  2. TT Campus Ansicht Ost 4 dribbble.jpg
  3. TT Campus Ansicht Nord 5 dribbble.jpg
  4. TT Campus Ansicht Süd 6 dribbble.jpg

Italy, 2020

We were approached by our long time partner stifter + bachmann architects with the task to visualize project for an international architectural competition. The investor TTTech, is a high-tech international firm, whose areas of expertise range from autonomous driving to space exploration.

Architects have proposed a smooth 21st. century workplace where plain design meets nature and traditional materials. Visualization plays with these two opposing elements. A green roof, immediate surrounding and warm wooden interiors contrast white minimalist metal mesh facade.

As this project has involved a wider area, the parts which were not the subject of the design remained greyed out so that interesting areas could be easily identified. In support of storytelling, section and elevations were composed in 3D.

The architectural design has been awarded first place in the competition.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/108756329/TTTech-HQ

View all tags
Posted on May 13, 2021
Daniel Mikolajčák
Daniel Mikolajčák
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Daniel Mikolajčák

View profile
    • Like