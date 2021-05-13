TT Campus HQ

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Italy, 2020
We were approached by our long time partner stifter + bachmann architects with the task to visualize project for an international architectural competition. The investor TTTech, is a high-tech international firm, whose areas of expertise range from autonomous driving to space exploration.
Architects have proposed a smooth 21st. century workplace where plain design meets nature and traditional materials. Visualization plays with these two opposing elements. A green roof, immediate surrounding and warm wooden interiors contrast white minimalist metal mesh facade.
As this project has involved a wider area, the parts which were not the subject of the design remained greyed out so that interesting areas could be easily identified. In support of storytelling, section and elevations were composed in 3D.
The architectural design has been awarded first place in the competition.
