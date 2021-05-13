🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Copper Rock is a magnificent golf resort located in Hurricane, Utah. Here guests can play golf, relax in luxurious villas and dissolve in this oasis of comfort.
The adventurous 6,901-yard layout forges across dunes dotted with native sagebrush against a backdrop of rustic sandstone formations. The course was designed by a company organized under Gordon Zitting and the Copper Rock Golf Course, LC. Zitting and his family have spent decades in the Hurricane Valley working to bring this project to fruition.
Pro players will love this place - Each hole treats players to sweeping vistas of the grandeur offered by the Pine Valley Mountains, the Hurricane Cliffs, Zion National Park, and beyond.
Our team has done the identity, design, and development for this great site. We are glad to be a part of such a cool place! And we're happy to see the website live.
