Travel academy icon minimal andstudio world globe travel symbol logo logotype
Travel Academy is a travel planing platform, that adapts to the needs of any type of traveler. The symbol is a combination of two elements - flexibility and world globe. 🌐🌐🌐

Posted on May 13, 2021
