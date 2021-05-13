Kozy Tamai

Warm Wind and White Flowers🤍

Warm Wind and White Flowers🤍 woman illustration flower illustration procreate simple portrait simple illustration woman grain flatdesign flat face character illustration
I joined #moodboosterweek!
2nd prompt: “Bloom”
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kozy.illustrations/

The challenge was hosted by these wonderful illustrators. Find them on Instagram: @carinalindmeier @petrabraunillustration @_maggiestephenson_ @dea.rtwork @claire.prouvost @debi_hudson @danica.gim @katejmcfarlane @mimimoffie @nancychalmers_ @heyimsakina @erindwia

