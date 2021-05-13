VictorThemes

Rodich – A Restaurant WordPress Theme

Rodich – A Restaurant WordPress Theme restaurant portfolio one page menu dining diner cooking chief
Rodich is an awesome restaurant theme that comes with a classy design and powerful functionalities that have specifications that best suited for the food industry and gives a remarkable browsing experience to your customers with a convenient and beautiful look.

Main Features:

5 Delicious Homepage
Online Reservation
Food Menu Styles
Open Table
Advanced Parallax Scrolling
Sell Your Food Items Online Easily
Two Stunning Blog Design Options
Classy & Breathtaking Pages
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
WPBakery Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready

Features:

Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials

Download Rodich WordPress Theme

