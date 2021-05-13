Rodich – A Restaurant WordPress Theme

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Rodich is an awesome restaurant theme that comes with a classy design and powerful functionalities that have specifications that best suited for the food industry and gives a remarkable browsing experience to your customers with a convenient and beautiful look.
Main Features:
5 Delicious Homepage
Online Reservation
Food Menu Styles
Open Table
Advanced Parallax Scrolling
Sell Your Food Items Online Easily
Two Stunning Blog Design Options
Classy & Breathtaking Pages
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
WPBakery Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready
Features:
Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials
Download Rodich WordPress Theme