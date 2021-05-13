KARTHIK GR

BIRTH OF A DREAM

BIRTH OF A DREAM
A future that we can dream

The design represents -
-The initial seeds of hope and dreams sprouting inside a child,
- A mother's love, nourishing her child dreams even during her sufferings,
-The faith in the future of humanity through the advancements in the human condition with science and technology that inspires the future generations.

Posted on May 13, 2021
