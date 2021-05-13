betul
Mine'D. Mindful social application

Mine'D. Mindful social application web app redesign design solutions ux ui mobile
Hi Dribbblers 🏀,
Watch favorite experts and influencers whenever you are. Thanks to our design, it is always easy and comfortable to watch the streamings of trusted mentors.
Just imagine, you can have the advice you need anytime. You always can listen to someone you admire. We’ve created such a simple interface, that will become your best friend for life.
Posted on May 13, 2021
