Farid Afgar

Lang Lover (Language Lover) App

Farid Afgar
Farid Afgar
  • Save
Lang Lover (Language Lover) App splashscreen splash page language app mobile ui mobile app design design ux
Download color palette

Language Lover (Lang Lover) App for people who want to learn languages with a fun experience. This design was done with Figma. All criticism, feedback, and suggestions are welcome.

Farid Afgar
Farid Afgar
Like