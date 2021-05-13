Archief

Happy Dog 🐶

Happy Dog 🐶 cute modern adobe illustrator clean simple animal cool design vector logo illustration
Diving into dribbble yesterday and found something interesting
So i trying something new and still learning about it ✏️

What do you guys think? Does it look like a dog?
Let me know in comment

