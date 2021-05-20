Broworks

Automotive Industry Mobile Website brakes mobile mobile ui mobile website mobile screens automotive responsive design responsive website company website design studio interaction design typography ux web website interface web design minimalistic ui design
This mobile version of the web design was created for the automotive suspension system company to help businesses to implement digital transformation. Minimalist and a bit brutal, with a limited color palette, hero section motion, readable typography, and scannable layout, this website looks out of the box but doesn't distract the visitor from the essence of the company services. Stay tuned to see more!

