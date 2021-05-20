Automotive Industry Mobile Website

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
This mobile version of the web design was created for the automotive suspension system company to help businesses to implement digital transformation. Minimalist and a bit brutal, with a limited color palette, hero section motion, readable typography, and scannable layout, this website looks out of the box but doesn't distract the visitor from the essence of the company services. Stay tuned to see more!
Welcome to read more about what makes a good landing page, learn is the Webflow website development platform right for your business, and how to deal with typography in UI design.
