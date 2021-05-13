Food App High Fidelity Prototype

Three screens from a UX design project I did a few years back. The screens show the steps to add an item to your shopping list.

I have built out the preemptive search in Vue.js with a basic wire-frame theme. I will skin the prototype and add link here in the future.



In this prototype I have push to the back with transparency the part on the UI that are not currently in use. These areas will remain active I think; WIP.