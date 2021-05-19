Automotive Industry Website Motion

This web design was created for the automotive suspension system company to help businesses to implement digital transformation. Minimalist and a bit brutal, with a limited color palette, hero section motion, readable typography, and scannable layout, this website looks out of the box but doesn't distract the visitor from the essence of the company services. Stay tuned to see more!

